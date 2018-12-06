Don't Miss
5LINX defendant gets 14 months

‘Things got out of control’

By: Bennett Loudon December 6, 2018 0

Craig Jerabeck, co-founder of the multi-level marketing firm 5LINX, was sentenced Thursday to 14 months in prison. U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer also sentenced Jerabeck to three years of post-release supervision and a $25,000 fine. Jerabeck, 57, also must pay $118,720 in income tax that he owes. “It’s clear as the night follows the day that ...

