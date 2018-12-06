Don't Miss
Home / News / Almost half of U.S. adults have seen a relative jailed, study shows

Almost half of U.S. adults have seen a relative jailed, study shows

By: The Washington Post By Rachel Weiner December 6, 2018 0

Nearly one in two American adults has seen an immediate family go to jail or prison at least one night, according to a new study from Cornell University. One in seven adults has had an immediate family member behind bars for at least a year; for one in 34 adults it's a decade or longer. The study ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo