China is lead suspect in Marriott hack, Reuters reports

By: Bloomberg Paul Panckhurst and Patrick Clark December 6, 2018 0

A massive hack into hotel group Marriott International may have been an intelligence-gathering operation by China’s government, Reuters cited unidentified sources as saying. Private investigators found hacking tools, techniques and procedures that featured in past attacks attributed to Chinese hackers, according to the report. But other parties have access to the same tools, meaning China can ...

