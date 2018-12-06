Court of Appeals – Assault: People v. Garland

Don't Miss
December 6, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals Assault Serious Physical Injury – Legal sufficiency People v. Garland No. 147 SSM 24 Memorandum Background: The defendant challenges his convictions for first-degree assault, arguing that the evidence was not legally sufficient to establish the element of serious physical injury. Ruling: The Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions. The court held that the people met their ...

