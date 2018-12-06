Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded October 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded October 30, 2018                76   BROCKPORT WINSLOW, SCOTT J to LATRAY TEAM PROEPRTIES LLC Property Address: 416 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12103 Page: 0106 Full Sale Price: $105,000.00 ZORN, BONNIE et ano to WALLER, ROBIN J Property Address: 28 WOOD TRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12103 Page: 0094 Full Sale Price: $1.00   EAST ROCHESTER FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION to LUONG, THINH Property Address: 9 ...

