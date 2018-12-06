Don't Miss
Doing Business As for October 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018 0

Doing Business As Recorded October 25, 2018   DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   GURUNG, JAGAT 48 HIGH MANOR DRIVE 3, HENRIETTA NY 14467 ABRIL, KENNY 208 DODGE ST, ROCHESTER NY 14606 HOWE, DOUGLAS A 84 PARKHURST DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 SCHULTZ, RONALD 81 LEANDER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 PARRISH, CANDACE 93 DOLMAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 NICODEMUS, MARISA MARIE 50 DEEPWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 NICODEMUS, MARISA MARIE 50 DEEPWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

