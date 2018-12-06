Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for October 26, 2018

Doing Business As for October 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018 0

Doing Business As   Recorded October 26, 2018   CORPORATION NAME AMENDED YOUTH IN CHARGE OF POSITIVE THINKING IN MEMORY OFSTEPHNE GIVENS INC P.O. BOX 31164, ROCHESTER NY 14603-1164 DAVENPORT, FELIX & JORDAN, THEODORE JR 7 KENNEDY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609  & 1 COSTELLO PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14608   DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT BOSS CONTRACTING 1465 LONG POND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 DISALVO, LORENZO 1465 LONG POND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo