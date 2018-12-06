Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Family Court: Brown v. Orr

Fourth Department – Family Court: Brown v. Orr

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Family Court determination Facts in support – Remittal Brown v. Orr CAF 17-01893 Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County Background: After a consent order finding that each parent had joint legal and shared physical custody of the subject child, the parents each filed for a modification seeking sole custody. The father ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo