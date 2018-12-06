Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Clark v. Town of Lyonsdale

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Snowplow – Engaged in road work – Reckless disregard Clark v. Town of Lyonsdale CA 18-00787 Appealed from Supreme Court, Lewis County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when his vehicle was struck by a snowplow while he was driving. The defendants ...

