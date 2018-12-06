Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded October 25, 2018

Judgments Recorded October 25, 2018

December 6, 2018

Judgments Recorded October 25, 2018   JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT MARTIN, MACK Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BERNARD, JACKEESHA S Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $9,840.25 CAVELIER, DON et ano Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN ESQ, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: $4,500.00 COOPER, DAJYNAE et ano Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE ...

