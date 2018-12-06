Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded October 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 30, 2018                75   BRIGHTON, NY GORDON, ANDREW S & GORDON, SARAH P Property Address: 165 PELHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2522 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 416 EAST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1516 Lender: ROBERTS CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $120,000.00 EDWARDS, WILLIAM W Property Address: 9396 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9468 Lender: PNC BANK N.A. Amount: $5,525.84   CHURCHVILLE, NY WOODS, ...

