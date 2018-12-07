Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Forgery: People v. Watts

Court of Appeals – Forgery: People v. Watts

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Forgery Counterfeit concert tickets People v. Watts No. 125 Judge Fahey Background: The defendant was accused of selling counterfeit concert tickets and convicted of criminal possession of a forged instrument. On appeal, he argues that a counterfeit concert ticket falls outside the ambit of the forgery statute. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that a defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo