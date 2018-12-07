Don't Miss
Eugene Welch honored by town of Greece

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018 0

Eugene Welch, a partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC, has been recognized by the town of Greece for 14 years of service as a trustee of the Greece Library Board of Trustees. Town Supervisor William D. Reilich presented Welch with a Town Proclamation at the Dec. 4 Library Board meeting. During the presentation, Reilich recited the proclamation that ...

