Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Appeal: Dumond v. New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Co. et al.

Fourth Department – Appeal: Dumond v. New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Co. et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Appeal Non-appealable paper – Stipulation and Order Dumond v. New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Co. et al. CA 18-00301 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The defendant had issued an insurance policy for the plaintiffs’ property. The structure was subsequently destroyed by fire and the defendants denied the claim ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo