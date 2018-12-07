Keeping Your Balance: CPAs play an important role in real estate transactions

Don't Miss
By: Stephen H. Berardi December 7, 2018 0

With an increase in commercial real estate merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions, it is important for CPAs involved to understand the post-acquisition dispute issues that often arise after closing. CPAs who proactively consider common post-acquisition dispute issues before an agreement is reached can minimize the chances of being distracted with such disputes, and can instead ...

