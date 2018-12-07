Don't Miss
Home / Around Town / MCBA holiday party honors local judiciary

MCBA holiday party honors local judiciary

By: Nora A. Jones December 7, 2018 0

The Wintergarden at Legacy Tower was once again the setting for the Monroe County Bar Association’s Bench and Bar celebration Thursday night.  MCBA Executive Director Kevin Ryan and his staff greeted guests as they arrived. Ryan later introduced MCBA President Jon Getz, who in turn thanked the event sponsors, including: Kammholz Rossi PLLC (platinum sponsor); Canandaigua ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo