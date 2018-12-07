Don't Miss
Murderer gets 22 to life

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018 0

A convicted murderer was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison Friday. Monroe County Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo sentenced Terrence Lewis, 26, for the murder of Johnny Washington. Lewis was convicted Oct. 11. Washington was shot multiple times on May 26, 2015, during a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Sixth and Bay streets. Lewis drove ...

