December 7, 2018

Mid-Size law firm looking for full time experienced paralegal. Experience in matrimonial/family law is a MUST.

Successful candidate will possess time management skills, strong attention to detail, ability to follow instructions and work well with a group and on their own. Candidate must have excellent people skills and be proficient in typing and data entry.  Looking for a qualified candidate that can start immediately.
Salary: $18.00 to $22.00 per hour.

Please email resumes to:
dblackmon@wcblaw.com

