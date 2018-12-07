Don't Miss
Home / News / Protecting company data in multiple ways is crucial

Protecting company data in multiple ways is crucial

By: Special to The Daily Record THOMAS A. BARSTOW December 7, 2018 0

Technology opened digital doors into every company’s operations, making data security increasingly important in fending off ever-evolving hacking techniques. Companies can protect themselves by taking some sensible steps, such as keeping email servers separate from other operations. For example, servers that handle sensitive customer information should be separated from computers that store credit card numbers, said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo