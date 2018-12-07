Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court seems reluctant to prohibit state and federal prosecutions of same crime

Supreme Court seems reluctant to prohibit state and federal prosecutions of same crime

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes December 7, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A majority of the Supreme Court sounded unlikely Thursday to overturn more than a century of doctrine that allows states and the federal government to prosecute someone for the same criminal conduct. While it went unmentioned at the oral argument, the case has implications for any presidential pardons that President Donald Trump might issue ...

