Court Calendars for December 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2018 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Chatham Gardens Housing Corp v Airaine Figueora, 114 Chatham Gardens – Barclay Damon 2—Chatham Gardens Housing Corp v Norman Houser & Helen Martin, 308 Chatham Gardens – Barclay Damon 3—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Shanekqua Battle, 50 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 4—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Yomayra Pagan Ocasio, 80 Norton Village ...

