Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Lease: Ferrara v. Peaches Café LLC, et al

Court of Appeals – Lease: Ferrara v. Peaches Café LLC, et al

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Lease Improvements – Consent Ferrara v. Peaches Café LLC, et al No. 124 Judge Wilson Background: The defendant COR Ridge Road Company appealed from a judgment that granted partial summary judgment against it in favor of the plaintiff upholding the validity of a lien placed by the plaintiff on COR’s real property. Ruling: The Court of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo