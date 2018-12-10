Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded October 31, 2018

Deeds Recorded October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded October 31, 2018                93   BROCKPORT CARDOT, TAMI et ano to ARNOLD, TERRY ANN Property Address: 6299 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12103 Page: 0426 Full Sale Price: $168,000.00 DANNO, JACKELIN M et ano to DANNO, WILLIAM J Property Address: 20 CAPEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12103 Page: 0346 Full Sale Price: $76,868.86 FISHER, JUDY C et ano to MARCIANO, CHRISTOPHER et ano Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo