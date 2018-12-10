Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Kaba

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Justification – Legally sufficient evidence People v. Kaba KA 16-01504 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault on the basis that the evidence was legally insufficient to disprove his justification defense. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the people established ...

