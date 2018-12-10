Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor-vehicle accident: Flood v. City of Syracuse

Fourth Department – Motor-vehicle accident: Flood v. City of Syracuse

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor-vehicle accident Emergency vehicle – Reckless disregard Flood v. City of Syracuse CA 18-00677 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages following a motor vehicle accident involving her vehicle and a police patrol vehicle. The officer defendant operating the patrol vehicle attempted to execute ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo