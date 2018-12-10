Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded October 25, 2018

December 10, 2018

Judgments Recorded October 25, 2018   TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ANDERSON, MICHAEL L Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 ANTHONY, SABRINA M Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 BAILEY, DARLENE Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 BATTLE, MARQUIS J FRANCIS Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $400.00 BEHEN, SEAN P Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $750.00 CARNEGIE, CATINA O Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 CASEY, SARAH Favor: HAMLIN TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 CLARK, BRENDAN T Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 COLEMAN, ...

