Liens filed October 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2018

Liens Filed Recorded October 25, 2018   LIEN RELEASE GREECE TOWN OF Favor: GILMAN, GRACE GREECE TOWN OF Favor: GILMAN, HERBERT P GREECE TOWN OF Favor: GILMAN, GRACE MECHANICS LIEN BOCCUZZI, JOSEPH Favor: EMPIRE BAR & GRILL LLC Amount: $1,971.00

