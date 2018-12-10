Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 31, 2018

Mortgages Recorded October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 31, 2018                93   BRIGHTON ELMWOOD MANOR ASSOCIATION LLC & ELMWOOD MANOR ASSOCIATION LLC Property Address: 1320 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: M&T REALTY CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $7,625,321.95   BROCKPORT DANNO, WILLIAM J Property Address: 20 CAPEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $308,000.00 MARCIANO, CHRISTOPHER & MARCIANO, JENNY ANN Property Address: EULER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FISHER, JUDY C Amount: $41,000.00 MATSKO, BETHANY L & ...

