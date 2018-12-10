Don't Miss
Home / News / Rand Paul has concerns about attorney general pick William Barr

Rand Paul has concerns about attorney general pick William Barr

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez December 10, 2018 0

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday he has concerns about William Barr, President Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general, calling Barr’s views on domestic surveillance “very troubling.” Trump confirmed Friday that he plans to nominate Barr, who served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush and has more recently worked in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo