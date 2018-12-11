Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded October 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2018 0

Judgments Recorded October 26, 2018   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BODDIE, BERTRAND M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $6,229.56 BRINKLEY, WALLACE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $3,059.70 CT ROCHESTER LLC Favor: GREENE, ATTORNEY JOSH et ano Attorney: ADAMS BELL ADAMS PC Amount: $148,005.00 LUNN, MATTHEW S Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,551.43 MARTINEZ, MADELINE Favor: LVNV ...

