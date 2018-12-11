Jury recommends life in prison for man who rammed crowd

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By DENISE LAVOIE December 11, 2018 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A jury recommended life plus 419 years on Tuesday for a man convicted of killing a woman and injuring dozens when he drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. James Alex Fields Jr. stood stoically with his hands folded in front of him as a court clerk read ...

