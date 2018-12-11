Don't Miss
Russia’s Butina tells judge she wants to change ‘not guilty’ plea

By: Bloomberg Andrew Harris and Greg Farrell December 11, 2018 0

Maria Butina, the Russian gun-rights activist who befriended leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Republican Party and then was accused of acting as an undeclared agent of the Kremlin, has decided to change her plea of not guilty. In a court filing early Monday, Butina’s lawyers asked a federal judge to convene a hearing ...

