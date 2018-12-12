Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorney Felix Lapine dies

Attorney Felix Lapine dies

‘One of the best in his time’

By: Bennett Loudon December 12, 2018 0

Felix Lapine, considered one of the best criminal defense lawyers in Rochester during his career, died Wednesday. He was 77. “Felix was the kind of defense attorney, if you were a prosecutor, and you knew he was on the other side, you were automatically worried because you knew how good he was,” said U.S. District Court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo