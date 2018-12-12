Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded November 2, 2018

December 12, 2018

Deeds   Recorded November 2, 2018              95   BROCKPORT CONNORS, JOYCE C to AMATORE, TYLER W Property Address: 22 CAROLIN DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12105 Page: 0155 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 DUNNE, MELANIE M et ano to JOHNSON, CHRISTINA et ano Property Address: 31 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12105 Page: 0224 Full Sale Price: $132,500.00 GRILLO, JOSEPH JR to LARNDER, TODD Property Address: 2374 SWEDEN WALKER ...

