Doing Business As for October 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2018 0

Doing Business As   Recorded October 29, 2018   DOING BUSINESS AS FILED NAME IN A FRAME 7979 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, VICTOR NY 14564 VESELI, SALIH 191 GREYSTONE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618   Recorded October 29, 2018   DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT KATYA MOORE 130 WINTON RD N 10221, ROCHESTER NY 14610 MONROE REAY, ELIZABETH JEAN 290 LAURELTON RD, ROCHESTER NY 14609   DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE PAIGE JANIS LMT 9 BIRCH CRESCENT APARTMENT 6, ...

