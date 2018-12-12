Family of limo crash victim to sue New York agencies

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press December 12, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The family of one of 20 people killed in a limousine crash claims in a legal filing against New York state that the intersection where the accident occurred was unsafe. The claim notice was filed Monday by an attorney representing the family of Amanda Rivenburg, one of 18 passengers in the limousine ...

