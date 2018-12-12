Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded November 2, 2018

Mortgages Recorded November 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 2, 2018              86   BROCKPORT, NY RITZEL, CURTIS P & RITZEL, KRISTY M Property Address: 163 LAWRENCE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9322 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST CO Amount: $20,500.00 LARNDER, TODD Property Address: 2374 SWEDEN WALKER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9424 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $150,811.00 JOHNSON, CHRISTINA & JOHNSON, JOSHUA L Property Address: 31 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2625 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo