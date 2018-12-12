Small Downtown Law firm looking for a full-time experienced Real Estate Paralegal. Must be able to handle matters involving purchases and sales on behalf of individuals and bank closings for institutional lenders. Experience handling Commercial Transactions would be a plus. Candidate must have excellent people skills and be proficient in dealing with individual clients on a daily basis. Looking for qualified candidate that can start January 1, 2019. Excellent pay and benefits also includes monthly parking expenses.

Please email Resumes to vmoyer@mrresq.com