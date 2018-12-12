Tess Donovan | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2018 0

Tess Donovan has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a marketing and communications specialist in Rochester. Donovan is responsible for coordinating various public relations materials and activities, working with senior management and technical staff to prepare various marketing collateral, and supporting LeChase’s customer relationship management database. Donovan worked as a marketing intern at LeChase in ...

