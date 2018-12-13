Don't Miss
Home / News / Court awards $125,000 for misused image

Court awards $125,000 for misused image

Model mistakenly labeled as HIV-positive

By: Bennett Loudon December 13, 2018 0

A woman whose image was used in an AIDS education poster that wrongly identified her as HIV-positive has won a $125,000 award in the New York State Court of Claims. On April 13, 2013, the claimant, Avril Nolan, found out the New York State Division of Human Rights was running an ad that featured a color ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo