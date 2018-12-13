Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Village Law: Town of Aurora v. Village of East Aurora

Court of Appeals – Village Law: Town of Aurora v. Village of East Aurora

December 13, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals Village Law Bridge maintenance – Municipal responsibility – Control Town of Aurora v. Village of East Aurora No. 116 Judge Stein Background: At issue on appeal is whether the plaintiff or the defendant is responsible for the maintenance and repair of a bridge, located within both municipalities. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that, because the ...

