Customs finds 70 finches in hair rollers

Customs finds 70 finches in hair rollers

By: The Associated Press December 13, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Customs officials at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport say they found 70 live finches hidden inside hair rollers. Authorities say a passenger arriving from Guyana on Saturday had the songbirds in a duffel bag. The New York Times reports officials believe the birds were brought to the U.S. to participate in ...

