Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 5, 2018

Deeds Recorded November 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded November 5, 2018              76   n/a CARPENTER, KENNETH R et ano to CARPENTER, KENNETH R Property Address: Liber: 12105 Page: 0475 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BROCKPORT ALBANESE, DORIS ANN to GARDNER, ELIZABETH A Property Address: 6086/2 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12105 Page: 0601 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ARIPA, RACHEL L to PENNA, ALANA J Property Address: 16 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12105 Page: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo