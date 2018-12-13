Federal judge seeks documents related to Flynn’s January 2017 interview with FBI agents

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Carol D. Leonnig December 13, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered both former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the special counsel to turn over additional investigative records describing his January 2017 interview with FBI agents - a conversation in which Flynn later admitted he lied. In an order filed Wednesday evening, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan demanded to ...

