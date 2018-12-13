Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgment Satisfied Recorded October 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2018 0

JUDGMENT SATISFIED   Recorded October 30, 2018   KENNEDY, LLOYD J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE   JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT AMMER, JOHN D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AMMER, JOHN D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AMMER, JOHN D Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER AVALON ADJUSTING SERVICES INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR CALDERON, CARLOS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHATTERTON, TIMOTHY J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR COPELAND, FURNANZA R ...

