Mortgages Recorded November 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 5, 2018              114   BROCKPORT, NY SALVATI, ADAM & SALVATI, JESSICA Property Address: 28 FAYETTE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1646 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $$5,000.00 PERRY, LINDA A Property Address: 9 TREFOIL LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2523 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $$56,200.00 PENNA, ALANA J Property Address: 16 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9461 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $$129,222.00 KENNEY, GREGORY A Property Address: 52 CRESTVIEW DR, ...

