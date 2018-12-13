National Enquirer owner admits it buried stories for Trump

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Jim Mustian December 13, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of magazines including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch has admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday they had agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc. for secretly assisting Trump’s campaign ...

