Don't Miss
Home / Law / Second 5LINX defendant sentenced

Second 5LINX defendant sentenced

Former vice president gets 14 months in prison

By: Bennett Loudon December 13, 2018 0

Jeb Tyler, the former vice president of multi-level marketing company 5LINX, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison Wednesday for defrauding investors. Tyler, 45, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return. U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer also sentenced Tyler to three years of post-release ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo