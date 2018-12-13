Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Lanham Act: Sleepy’s LLC v. Select Comfort

December 13, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Lanham Act Attorney’s fees – Proper standard – Slander – Consent Sleepy’s LLC v. Select Comfort 15-3560(L) Judges Sack, Hall, and Droney Background: The plaintiff agreed to purchase beds from the defendants for resale in the plaintiff’s stores. Thereafter, the plaintiff began to suspect that the defendant was disparaging both the plaintiff’s ...

