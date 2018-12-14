Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Charter schools: DeVera, et al. v. Taveras, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Charter schools Oversight – Shared authority DeVera, et al. v. Taveras, et al. No. 115 Judge Garcia Background: At issue on appeal is whether the statutory scheme governing charter school pre-kindergarten programs allows for shared oversight authority between charter entities and local school districts. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that it does not. The ...

